North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 166,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,271. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

