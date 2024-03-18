North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.81% of Denny’s worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $469.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

