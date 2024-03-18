North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 6.67% of BGSF worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

BGSF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

