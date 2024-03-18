North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 529 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 179,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.17. 236,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.