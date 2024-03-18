North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 127,045 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,045 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 78,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,368. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

