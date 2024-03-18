North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.95. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$21.14 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. The firm has a market cap of C$834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

