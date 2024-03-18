North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
