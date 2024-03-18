Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,441 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.73% of Teradyne worth $288,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $103.06. 3,409,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,387. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.