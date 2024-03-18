Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $351.53 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,644,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.63. 3,408,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,876. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

