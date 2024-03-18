Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 91,424 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,692,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,424 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of NextEra Energy worth $346,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,424,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

