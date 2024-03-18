Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 353,927 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353,927 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.09% of Republic Services worth $566,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.31. 1,790,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,473. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

