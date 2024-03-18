Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 320,251 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,251 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $274,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

