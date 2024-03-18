Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,175,875 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,475,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,175,875 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $392,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 54,893,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836,750. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

