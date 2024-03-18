Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581,602 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.15% of Fortinet worth $519,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 10,117,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,485. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

