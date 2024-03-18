Nordea Investment Management AB Has $501.51 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.13% of AutoZone worth $501,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,124.33. 290,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,816.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,665.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

