Nordea Investment Management AB Has $387.74 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.23% of ANSYS worth $387,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.88. 752,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

