Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.15% of Hershey worth $438,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. 12,184,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,628. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

