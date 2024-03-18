Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $305,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $204.66. 3,029,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $209.71. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

