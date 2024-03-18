Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.59% of Cintas worth $360,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.38. The stock had a trading volume of 688,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $427.83 and a one year high of $636.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

