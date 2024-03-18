Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.33

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 290350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 599,278 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nomura by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

