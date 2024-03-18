Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.59. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 3,556,007 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

