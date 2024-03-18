nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,178. The company has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

