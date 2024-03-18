NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.61. 24,515,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 57,146,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
