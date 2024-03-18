NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

NKE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,613. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

