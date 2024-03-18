NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

