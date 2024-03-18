NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00015013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.90 or 0.99859449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010310 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00141804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

