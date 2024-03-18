Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.07.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a market cap of C$522.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

