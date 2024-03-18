Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s previous close.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.