Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s previous close.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
