NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 416,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

