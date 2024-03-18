Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 5.7%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 2,660,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,628,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

