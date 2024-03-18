NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,157,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,463,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,964,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.