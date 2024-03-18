New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.75. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3,975,081 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.