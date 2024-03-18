New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 8.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. 13,045,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 41,912,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $77,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.