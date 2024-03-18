Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

