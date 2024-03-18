NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 129,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 740,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,220,000 after buying an additional 1,869,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,037,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 515,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.