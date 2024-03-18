Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $14.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $620.73. 2,174,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.