Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 7,239,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,290. The company has a market cap of $183.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

