Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $13.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.54% from the stock’s current price.
Applied Digital Trading Down 3.6 %
APLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 1,915,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $11.62.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Applied Digital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
