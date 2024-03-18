Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $13.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.54% from the stock’s current price.

Applied Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

APLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 1,915,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Applied Digital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.