Needham & Company LLC Increases UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

