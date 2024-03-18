NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.82 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 43% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.82 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.38 or 0.00012406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00084737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,550,709 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

