NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.07. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 343,134 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYX. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

