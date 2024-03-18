nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

NCNO stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $175,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in nCino by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after buying an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

