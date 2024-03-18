Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,784.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00111439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017763 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

