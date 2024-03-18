Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

KITTW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nauticus Robotics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

