Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.76), with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,796.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,642.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
