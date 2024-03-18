Myria Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.28 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01095671 USD and is up 9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,585,557.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.