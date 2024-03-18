MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Update

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.79. 102,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,919. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,797,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

