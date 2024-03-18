Morgan Stanley Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $132.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

NYSE GDDY traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

