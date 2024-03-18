Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $469.34 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $469.34 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00091606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,483,302 coins and its circulating supply is 847,623,807 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.