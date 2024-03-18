Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $465.35 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $465.35 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00092451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,519,288 coins and its circulating supply is 847,649,972 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

